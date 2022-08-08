ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– New York Rep. Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign is facing criticism after signatures collected on his petition to get on the Independence Party line were allegedly photocopied.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, chair of the Committee on Elextions, has filed a complaint with Albany County District Attorney as a private citizen.

Zeldin has said the campaign was not aware the alleged photocopies existed and denies his campaign knew anything about it. He pushed back on Myrie and the complaint at a press conference on Monday.

“I look forward to that complaint about that state senator on a COVID testing scandal where the administration’s family and friends were getting private testing done at their homes,” he said. “Where is the state senator demanding answers on the governor’s abuse of state aircraft? That list goes on.”

In a statement, Zeldin’s opponent, Gov. Kathy Hochul, said via her campaign, ” This is a serious offense that could result in multiple charges including felonies. Lee Zeldin owes it to the voters to come clean about what happened.”