The leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

Balint defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a more centrist candidate who was supported by the state’s Democratic establishment, including retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. Balint will face Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran who describes himself as a non-traditional candidate, who won the GOP primary.

In the race to become Vermont’s next Attorney General, Democrat Charity Clark beat Republican Rory Thibault. Clark, who served as the Chief of Staff for Attorney General TJ Donovan. Clark will face Republican nominee Brooke Paige and Progressive Elijah Bergman in November.

Vermont voters also chose Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to replace Leahy, who has held the seat since 1975. Welch easily defeated two little-known candidates to move on to the general election in November. Welch will face retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy, who defeated former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the Senate seat.

Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott also cruised to his Republican primary victory, defeating two candidates as he seeks a fourth term. The lone candidate for the Democratic nomination is activist Brenda Siegel, of Newfane.

In another closely-watched race, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George beat Ted Kenney to win another four-year term. George won despite Kenney’s endorsement by a number of law enforcement groups, including the Burlington Police Officers Association, which questioned George’s record as a prosecutor.

George said she’ll continue to listen to people impacted by the criminal justice system, and use her experience and data to guide her.

Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman won the Democratic nomination in a bid to take back his old job. He’ll face Republican State Sen. Joe Benning in November.

