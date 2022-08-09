Candidates in the Vermont Primary made their final push for votes Monday, with nominations for the U.S House, the U.S Senate, Attorney General and Governor among those on Tuesday’s ballot.

Polls across the state began opening at 5 a.m. They close at 7 p.m., with first results expected less than hour later.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Rutland physician Louis Meyers are battling for the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s U.S. House seat. Erika Redic of Burlington, Anya Tynio Charleston and Liam Madden of Bellows Falls are vying for the GOP nomination.

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is expected to cruise to the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring in January after 48 years in the Senate. On the Republican side, the three candidates include Christina Nolan, the former United States Attorney for Vermont.

Four Democrats and two Republicans are vying for nominations as lieutenant governor, including Democratic former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Democrats will hold primary elections to pick the party’s candidates for Attorney General and Secretary of State. Current Attorney General TJ Donovan is not seeking reelection, and Secretary of State Jim Condos will retire when his current term ends in January.

Former Donovan Chief of Staff Charity Clark faces Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault in the race for the Attorney General nomination. Democrats Chris Winters, John Odum and Sarah Copeland Hanzas are seeking the nomination for Secretary of State.

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a fourth term as governor. Former Underhill Selectboard member Peter Duvall and landscapeing contractor Stephen Bellows are also on the ballot.

Activist Brenda Siegel is the only Democrat on the ballot for governor.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George will face a primary challenge from Ted Kenney, a former member of Attorney General TJ Donvan’s staff. The two have sparred over George‘s track record as a prosecutor. Kenney has secured endorsements from the Burlington Police Officers Union, the Vermont Trooper Association and other law enforcement groups.

Tuesday’s primary also features dozens of State House and Senate races, as well as local elections in Addison, Chittenden, Bennington, Windsor and Caledonia counties.