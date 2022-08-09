Sen. Patrick Leahy has represented Vermont in the U.S. Senate since 1974, and for the first time since, voters have to decide who will replace him.

As they wait to see who will be in the general election in November, voters shared their thoughts on the retiring senator and what they hope to see from whoever takes over for him.

“We have a pretty good government,” said one voter. “I think the people that have gone to Washington like Senator Leahy have served our country in many ways.”

“I will miss Leahy, he was fantastic,” shared another voter. “I think whoever follows in his tracks and gets elected as the next senator from Vermont has a track record that I think will parallel what Leahy has done.”

Many Vermont residents shared their gratitude for what Leahy has accomplished during his tenure in Senate. Rep. Peter Welch hopes to replace Leahy — he’s running in against two other Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s Vermont Primary.