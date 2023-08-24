The Champlain Valley Fair is expected to bring in visitors from all over the Green Mountain State. Festivities begin Friday, August 25, and will wrap up Sunday, September 3. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including carnival games, rides, and food. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under four get in for free.

Vermonters will also be able to check out the fair in Caledonia County. That started Thursday, August 24. The fairgrounds will be open in Lyndonville until August 27. There are some special shows visitors will be able to enjoy this year, including a pirate circus.

The band Phish will perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. It’s all an effort to raise money for flood victims throughout Upstate New York and Vermont. The event will also be live streamed, allowing anyone to watch and donate.