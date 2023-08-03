For the first weekend of August, a handful of happenings are scheduled throughout Vermont.

Franklin County Field Days kicked off Thursday morning. Hundreds have already made their way to the fairgrounds in Highgate for agricultural shows, amazing local food, and a ride on the ferris wheel.

Afternoons and evenings during the four-day event will be filled with live music performances, rides, and mini-events, like truck and tractor pulls Friday and Saturday. Agricultural shows and displays will happen mostly in the mornings.

Coordinators say the events are vital for the younger generation to learn more about the importance of the Vermont agriculture industry. Franklin County Field Days will run through Sunday, August 6th.

Don’t be a fool! Head to Burlington this weekend to join in on the ridiculousness of the Festival of Fools. For the 16th year, families and goofs alike can enjoy music, games, and food. Don’t forget about the performances! Over 100 acrobatics, dance, and comedy shows are coming to Church Street.

Starting Friday at noon, the Festival of Fools will run through Sunday night.

In a different part of Burlington, head to Waterfront Park to see racers fly through the water, all for a good cause. The Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival is making its return this Sunday, from eight in the morning to four at night.

It’s a fundraiser for Dragonheart Vermont, a breast cancer wellness nonprofit, with a twist. Down at the festival, watch, or race, some colorful dragon paddle boats, enjoy some local food, and even enter the raffle.