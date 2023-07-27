The Rutland City Police Department is planning a “Cops and Kids Soccer Clinic” on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM at the Vermont Sports and Fitness Center on Curtis Ave.

This is a free event for kids 12 and under where police officers will coach kids on the fundamentals before playing a scrimmage. According to the department’s Facebook page, there may be ice cream once the clinic wraps up at noon.

Volunteers are still needed for the clinic. If someone in your family is interested in joining, or you want to volunteer, send an e-mail to Timothy.Rice@vermont.gov and you should receive a reply with more information.

In Morrisonville, NY the Clinton County Fair is in full swing, and will be until Sunday. The monster truck shows will be held Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for the monster shows can be bought at this link here.

The demolition derby will be held Sunday at 1:00 PM and again at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for the demolition derby can be bought here.

If you’re looking for a more relaxing outdoor event, The Vermont Blueberry Festival will be held at the Craftsbury Farmers Market from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

There will be live music, and a pie contest starts at 11:00. The festival is free.