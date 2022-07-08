Events going on around our region include a Burlington version of Running with the Bulls, and the Waterbury Arts Fest.

On Saturday, people dressed as bulls will be running down Church Street Marketplace for the first “Run with the Bulls” event. Benefits go the the Classic Mike Loyer foundation. This local foundations mission is to financially support Vermont families coping with the accidental worksite death of a loved one. Switchback Brewing Company is sponsoring the event.

Click to register https://theclassicmikeloyer.org/events/rwb/

The Waterbury Arts Fest kicks off Friday night with a block party starting at 5 pm. Happening at Railroad street, behind the railroad station Followed by the Art Fest on Saturday in Pilgrim Park. Featuring more than 100 artist exhibits, live music, and plenty of food vendors.

Block party Friday night 5pm on Railroad st.

Art Fest Saturday opening 10 am at Pilgrim Park.

Click for more details https://waterburyartsfest.com/