Looking for something to do this summery weekend? Check out these events going this weekend of June 3-6 around our region.

73rd St. Johnsbury Pet Parade

The 73rd Pet Parade in St. Johnsbury, this Saturday June 4, 2022. Where you can find fun, food and prizes. All animals and their human friends are welcome. Click on the link to register: HOME (stjpetparade.com)

Beast From the East MTB Race

The Beast From the East mountain bike race is back! This Sunday June 4, 2022, choose 50 or 100k bike race at White Face mountain. Take on high rocky summits and breathtaking vistas at the Wilmington Whiteface MTB, The race features a fun, challenging course through the scenic Adirondack region in northeastern New York. Where Olympic heroes once skied down the greatest vertical drop east of the Rockies, you will face a decidedly different direction — straight up. Click the link for more information and to register Wilmington Whiteface (wilmingtonwhitefacemtb.com)

Discover Jazz Festival

Today marks the start of the weeklong Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. It runs from June 3-12, 2022 with events all over Downtown Burlington and beyond. The Flynn is thrilled to welcome Michael Mwenso, leader of the captivating band Mwenso & The Shakes and co-founder of Electric Root, and his creative partner Jono Gasparro as the curators for this year’s festival. Collaborating with the Flynn and many community partners, Michael and Jono have created an exciting lineup with a clear thematic vision. Starting with a kick off fundraiser headlined by a performance at the waterfront next weekend by legendary R & B artist George Clinton. Click the link for details Flynn Center – Burlington Discover Jazz Festival (flynnvt.org)