The weekend of May 6th & 7th has a few events going on around the area that may catch your attention.

Waking Windows: In Winooski, the 12th annual Waking Windows music festival kicks off at 5 PM Friday night at Monkey House bar. Tickets to get into Monkey House are only available at the door on the day of the show, so get there before they sell out. On Saturday, the Rotary Stage will be set up and performances start at 1:00 PM with 8 bands taking the stage throughout the day.

Tickets needed to get into the Rotary Stage can be bought here.

On Sunday, the music will be back in Monkey House for a wind-down pizza party with some more live music, again tickets only available at the door for Monkey House.

Green-Up Day: This Saturday is also Green-Up day in Vermont. The first Green-Up Day was held in 1970 in an effort to clean trash off of the state’s highways. Get in touch with your town’s Green-Up coordinator to get some trash bags, and find out where your town’s bag drop-off location is.

A list of town’s and contacts can be found here.

Touch a Truck: Also happening Saturday is the ‘touch a truck’ event at Colchester High School. It’s a great opportunity for kids to get an up close experience with fire trucks, tractors, and construction vehicles. From 9:00 to 10:30 in the morning is quiet time, meaning no sirens or horns. Then from 10:30 to 11:00 the sirens and horns will be used. The event is free and open to the public. More info can be found here.