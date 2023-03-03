Winter sports and race lovers in Plattsburgh will be able to get their fix at a family friendly event this weekend at Airborne Speedway. Jim Morgan from Adrenaline Sports LLC is putting on the event and said there’s something for everybody; with snowmobile drag races, 4×4 races on the road course, and electric power wheels races on the go kart track.

“This is all a family event, there’s no professionals here, it’s just the local people having a good time,” Morgan said.

There will be plenty to do for those who just want to watch and not race, with food trucks, bonfires, vendors, and two warming tents. Those who just want to watch will have to pay $10 to get in, but kids under 12 get in free. Racers will pay $20 and do not need to pre-register online.

Whoever wins will get a trophy and of course, bragging rights, but Morgan said they will also be able to give you data on just how fast you went. “With our drag strip, we’re going to be able to give you a slip every time you run down it that tells you how fast you went, your top speed, how long it took you to get to 500 feet, and most importantly your reaction time, when the light turned green how quick did you react,” he said.

The event begins at 12 on Sunday, but if you want to race, you should arrive by 9:30 a.m. in order to pay and be registered in time. Morgan said they will make sure everyone has the proper equipment to race safely and that this is a family friendly non-alcoholic event.