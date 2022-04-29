Let’s take a look around the region for some fun events happening this weekend.

Firstly, a documentary we introduced to you to a couple of weeks ago. UVM student Jordan Rowell and local filmmaker Duane Peterson teamed up to canoe the length of Lake Champlain., examining the environmental challenges it faces.

The result is ‘No Other Lake,’ a forty minute documentary aimed at educating viewers on the big issues surrounding Lake Champlain. It first premiered last week, but you can catch a screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brennan’s Pub on UVM’s campus.

Tickets are free online, with a recommended five dollar donation to support Poco. A UVM club providing students with little experience in outdoor activities with the skills they need to get involved in the outdoors.

Then, there is the first-annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival — a three-day celebration from Friday through Sunday, of all that the Battenkill River and Arlington have to offer. The event showcases the fly fishing capital of Vermont and will feature live demonstrations and workshops from experts in the sport, as well as live music and concessions throughout the weekend.

Passes for the weekend are $35 and can be purchased online at vtflyfest.com

Lastly, in Bellows Falls, the Wild Goose Players theatre company continues their production of ‘Into The Woods’ this weekend. The original production, nominated for ten Tony Awards, reminds the audience to be careful of what we wish for — as our wishes can come true. It features haunting music, magical set pieces, costumes, witches and much more.

You can get your tickets online at Bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.

Showing Friday and Saturday night at 7:30. As well as Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.