The Vermont student anti-racism network, or ‘V-SARN’, is making waves with powerful community workshops, fostering dialogue and education in the fight against racial discrimination in schools.



Founded just three years ago, this network was born out of its mission to achieve education without racism, through education about racism.



V-SARN organizes workshops for schools throughout the state, and now, it’s focusing on Northfield middle and high school.

Workshops include poetry and book readings about the black experience, teachings about the school-to-prison pipeline, and group discussion.

“Having those conversations is so important for white people to have, especially in a state like Vermont,” says V-SARN’s Executive Director Addie Lentzner.

Lentzner started her activism work after the death of George Floyd. She adds, it’s important for white people to be part of the conversation about race in order to understand the root of unconscious and racial bias.

The workshops are designed for thought-provoking conversations and activities that address the root causes of racism.

V-SARN is also working closely with state representatives like Elizabeth Burrows to put through bills around equity mandates.

V-SARN Vice President Hudson Ranney says, “This year, they are going to create a curriculum around the hate you give and provide it to middle school and high school students,”

Ranney adds that it’s crucial to amplify marginalized voices so that experiences and perspectives that are often overlooked, can be shared.

Besides schools and elected officials, v-sarn has partnered with the rutland-area naacp to expand reach.

Mia Schultz says she was ecstatic to work with V-SARN after seeing an uptick of racist complaints from students in Vermont schools.

“What happens in schools is also a microcosm of what’s happening in your community. They two work together. So, if you feel like “I’m not a person of color, I am not part of any of those marginalized groups,” just to refrain from that thinking and see how you can be part of a solution for our future,” says schultz.

The two coalitions remind Vermonters, the work to fight against racism in schools is long and lonely.



But the need for safe spaces is even greater, especially in a state like Vermont.