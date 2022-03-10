As Vermont enters crossover week in the legislature, advocates, legislators, and youth held a Zoom meeting to discuss the legislative priorities for criminal justice reform in Vermont. Crossover week is where the House of Representatives gives their most important bills to the Senate and vice versa so that lawmakers and both Chambers can look at what is coming their way.

On Thursday, the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network hosted the news conference on criminal justice priorities. Addie Lentzner, a senior at Arlington Memorial High School is a co-founder of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a student-led group that advocates for racial equity and justice in Vermont schools.

“These bills hold so much in them that will impact the lives of Vermonters of all identities,” said Lentzner. “The first bill is S.254, which would end qualified immunity in Vermont, as well as S.250, which enhances accountability of law enforcement, and S.228, which bans no-knock warrants. Right now in Vermont, black drivers are 3.5 times more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers.”

State Senators Dick Sears and Kesha Ram Hinsdale were a few that joined the meeting. “Our disparities in terms of who is arrested, detained, experiences violence or brutality, and ends up incarcerated in our system, those disparities are some of the most striking in the nation,” said Senator Hinsdale. “When you look at Vermont, for example, we know that young black men make up 2.5% of the youth population in Chittenden County, but 25% of those arrested are youthful offenders.”

“One of the things happening in Vermont is that police say “we don’t do no-knock”. We don’t need no-knock warrant laws because it doesn’t happen here,” said Deray McKesson, the co-founder of Campaign Zero, an American police reform campaign aimed at reducing police violence.

McKesson says they still want to end the practice, regardless of the warrant type. “The law in Vermont allows for the police to be in plain clothes, so it doesn’t require for the police to be in uniform when they execute a search warrant. Most people if they saw ten white guys with guns in t-shirts would think they are getting robbed,” said McKesson.

A person of color is fourteen times more likely to be pulled over by the police than a white person in Vermont.