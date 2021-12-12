Zephyr Teachout has dropped out of the 2022 campaign for New York Attorney General.

In making the announcement on Sunday, Teachout tweeted that incumbent Attorney General Letitia James is “an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant”. James said in late October that she’d run for governor next year, but she changed her mind last week and decided to run for re-election instead.

Teachout grew up in Norwich, Vermont and is a law professor at Fordham University in New York City. She ran for attorney general in 2018 and for governor in 2014. However, Teachout lost in a Democratic primary each time, with 2018’s primary defeat coming against James.

Daniel Goldman, another Democratic attorney general hopeful in New York, dropped out on Friday.