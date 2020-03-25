Local police departments issued guidance on enforcing ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order

WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Public Safety and Vermont State Police issued guidance to local police departments on potential enforcement of Gov. Phil Scott’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order on Wednesday.

Enforcement of the order will be handled primarily through education and voluntary compliance.

“I have tremendous faith in Vermonters’ shared ability to follow these directives in order to save lives, and to support each other and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Scott said. “Vermont is a small state with close-knit communities known for looking out for the wellbeing of our neighbors. When we tell people to stay home to save lives, I’m confident Vermonters will do the right thing.”

In instances where officers observe or are made aware of people violating the order, they’ve been encouraged to give them a reminder of its requirements and assess voluntary compliance. Officials expect the vast majority of compliance to be self-regulating.

Vermont State Police emphasized that the order doesn’t close roads, establish roadblocks or checkpoints, or give the authority to demand identification. Additionally, the order doesn’t establish cause to initiate a motor vehicle stop or detain people for questioning about their travel.

“Vermonters are really coming together to heed the orders that have been issued to date,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling. “We expect the same will happen with this additional order. We believe that education and voluntary compliance is the key as Vermonters unite during this difficult time.”