Local Rabbi talks about the rise in anti-Semitism and a new class to help understand it

SOUTH BURLINGTON- VT- Anti-Semitic attacks have been happening across the country for years. An attack in Pittsburgh in 2018 and an attack recently near New York City killed multiple people and devastated communities.

We also see anti-Semitic acts in our own communities, whether it be graffiti at schools, synagogues, or most recently anti-Semitic signs being hung.

According to the anti-defamation league, there were more than 1, 300 anti-Semitic incidents in the past year.

“When I first started here, I insisted our door be unlocked. I wanted to be a welcoming community, but that’s all gone. So, now we have codes on the door and that’s true of all the synagogues around,” said Rabbi Edleson of Temple Sinai.

Rabbi David Edleson of Temple Sinai in South Burlington decided to teach a class about anti-Semitism due to the rise in recent events.

“While my community in particular and the larger community is aware of some history of anti-Semitic events, they don’t really have an understanding of systemic anti-Semitism, said Rabbi Edleson. “What are its origins… why it is so complex?”

In his class he will explain systemic anti- Semitism which has to do with the way Jewish people are viewed.

“Systemic anti-Semitism is the way that people who are anti-Semitic both think that that Jews are less than and other, but at the same time they are also powerful and in control secretly, and both of those things operate at the same time,” said Rabbi Edleson

So what’s behind recent attacks?

Rabbi Edelson said, “Religious beliefs and religious writings, those are the oldest, but they are persistent. Some of the causes include political theories and anti-Semitism is probably the world’s oldest conspiracy theory. Given that we are living in a time right now where conspiracy theories seem to pass as fact and reality the oldest conspiracy of anti- Semitism has gained traction again.”

Last month in St. Albans, anti-Semitic signs were hung on poles downtown. Rabbi Edleson thinks some of the signs point to conspiracy.

“There were other postings that were much more conspiracy theories about the number of times that Jews have been expelled so clearly that person is engaged online at the very least,” said Rabbi David Edleson.

Many of the anti-Semitic attacks in the North East targeted specific types of Jewish communities known as ultra-orthodox or Haredi Jews. Rabbi Edleson says they have been targeted because of their visibility.

“There is not an inch of difference between us in terms of anti-Semitism it’s just the visibility because of the way they dress is more significant,” said Rabbi Edleson.

