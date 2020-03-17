Local Restaurants Are Worried In This Time Of Uncertainty

Eateries all across the state are feeling the impacts of the Coronavirus. Governor Phil Scott is only allowing restaurants to offer delivery and take-out right now.

Earl Handy, owner of Handy’s Lunch said, “Typically about one thirty on a given day we are pretty hoppin. We have about fifteen to twenty people people here at a time. And right now we don’t.”

Handy’s is a popular lunch time spot on Maple Street in Burlington, known for it’s friendly atmosphere and great conversation.

“We are going to do our best to just do what we do but just not here. Not at the counter.” said Handy

For now handy’s is following orders…. But he’s worried.

“What do I do? How do I make this work? And withh a little help from my wife and my twins we made some take-out only signs, put them on the windows. We are fingers crossed people call.”

Restuarants all around Burlington had signs in the window about the new policy, hoping customers stay loyal.

“One of those great things about this place is we are family. And all of my customers are like family to me. All the guys are like my brothers and we are always horsing around with each other. And family looks after family. And a lot of the them were the ones that called me today” said Handy.

Earl Handy says in these tough times he has to just keep doing what he’s doing and…. Keep trying.

“The bills don’t stop. The health insurance payments don’t stop. The taxes don’t stop. All of those things are still going to happen. So I just have to work harder and smarter and just try to do the best that we can.”

Earl also said that now more than ever is a time when we really need to rely on each other and hope to get through this together.