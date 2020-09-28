Local Vermont restaurant hosts Real Men Wear Pink event

Real Men Wear Pink is an organization to help men support women who are fighting breast cancer. 20-20 marks the second year that the Tavern at The Essex in Essex Junction has hosted an event to raise money for the cause. Director of Sales and Marketing Keith McManis says it’s about getting rid of stereotypes and getting men involved.

“It’s not just women who have breast cancer either so it’s kind of putting a piece on the men, getting them out there, getting their support behind the whole entire, overall event.”



The event was outside, with The Tavern providing food, local beverages, and large t-v’s to watch the game. McManis says that multiple food service companies in the area have also decided to give back through this event.

“Performance Food Service which is also known locally as Reinhart food services is matching our donations along with Farrell Distributing is matching our donations as well so we are hoping to give back a good piece of this back to Real Men Wear Pink.”

McManis mentions that The Tavern and The Essex rely heavily on the community’s support, so deciding to give back to the cause was an easy decision. For McManis, supporting an organization dedicated to breast cancer becomes personal.

“It means a lot we have had employees that have had cancer in the past, I have had family members in the past that have had cancer and have also come out of that through remission.”