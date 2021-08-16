Local veterans and lawmakers react to crisis in Afghanistan

Veterans and lawmakers who served in Afghanistan are joining calls for the federal government to step in further, following chaos after the Taliban seized the capital city Sunday.

“There’s a feeling that everything we tried to do for the past 20 years, was for not,” said Senator Rob Ortt. “That’s tough to swallow.”

New York Senator Rob Ortt calls the situation in Afghanistan deeply personal. He served as a combat mentor to the afghan national police in 2008. He says their mission was to build a safer and more stable country. Now, Ortt is working to help an intepretor from that group, escape the brutality of the Taliban regime.

“If they find him and think he had anything to do with the U.S. or coalition forces, they will execute him,” Sen. Ortt said. “We need to do everything we can do get them out of Afghanistan, and if we don’t do that, shame on us. Our credibility will be even more damaged than it already is.”

Videos circulated Monday, showing U.S. forces struggling to conduct an evacuation at the airport. Desperate afghans climbed onto moving military planes to try to get out of the country. At least seven people have reportedly died trying to escape.

“If we were there for 20 minutes, or 20 years, the result would have been the same,” Andrew Joyce said, a NY Army National guard member. “We tell ourselves, a part of our responsibility it is to keep a lot of this to ourselves. And we do these jobs and to make sure the folks at home don’t have to experience that. But these stories need to get told so we don’t repeat the same mistakes of the past.”

Andrew Joyce also spent time overseas, training the afghan army and police. American forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by September 11th, 20 years after the attack which led to the conflict. Senator Ortt says there are a lot of questions to be asked, on how this could happen in a country we essentially ran.

“We’ve now ended 20 years with an equally colossal intelligence failure,” he said. “How someone in a position, joint chief of staffs, the president, national security council could not see this was going to happen?”