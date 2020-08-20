Local voices shed light on protests in Belarus

Wednesday marked the 11th day of mass protests and continued strikes in Belarus.

This, after the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko of 26 years won again but is now accused of election fraud.

“Even some of the election commissioners outright said that this was a fraudulent vote…Belarus did not allow international election monitors to enter the country and monitor the election,” said the University of Vermont’s Associate Professor of Anthropology Jennifer Dickinson who does her research in Ukraine, something she’s done since 1991.

A local woman from Belarus, who wanted to remain anonymous says Belarusian citizens are engaging in peaceful protests.

“Belarusian people don’t have guns, they’re not confrontational, they’re very peaceful people. They are having a peaceful protest.”

But the government is responding with force, making arrests and exhibiting violence. She tells me this behavior isn’t new.

Two years ago, after visiting her family there, she says her aunt went missing.

“Two days after we left the country, my aunt got vanished…disappeared.”

She and her family are still without answers. But they’re convinced the government had something to do with it, as her aunt had dementia, and could no longer take care of herself.

Now, with the recent protests and innocent Belarusians in harm’s way, she wants to raise awareness.

“I don’t have Belarusian citizenship anymore, I’m an American citizen. But I still have family there. and I need to also answer on behalf of my aunt.”

“What’s remarkable is that in the past the government has been able to suppress these kinds of protests but these have been continuing, they’re ongoing, despite a lockdown of the internet,” said Dickinson.

While the woman from Belarus has lived in the states for more than half her life, her Belarusian roots are a major part of her identity.