Plattsburgh, NY- The Plattsburgh YMCA has received a $250,000 boost in funding from Schluter Systems, a tile company, as the organization raises money to move its facility. The YMCA is planning a relocation to the old CVPH Wellness Center on the former Air Force base.

Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, shared his gratitude for the donation, saying, “Incredible, incredible donation from this organization. They’ve been a supporter for the ‘Y’ for many years, and quite frankly, a supporter of many organizations in Plattsburgh, but yeah. They stepped up in a huge way, and we’re really, really humbled.”

Schluter Systems has been part of the North Country community for nearly 40 years now. With more than 800 employees in Plattsburgh, it makes sense that the company would want to invest in the community, specifically the YMCA.

“We’re really proud to support the YMCA,” said Brad Van Brunt, COO of Shluter Systems, “The ‘Y’ really is, can be the center of the community. We see it that way. We feel it’s a really important aspect of support, not just for the community, but also for our family of employees that work here. They utilize these services and centers.”

The company didn’t just cut a check, they also donated building materials and services. “We donated $250,000 to the YMCA expansion project, and another $100,000 of services and products to help with the installation, help them promote ceramic tile as a sustainable and long-lasting surface for their expansion,” said Van Brunt.

Ihne was happy to have support from a locally-based and nationally-used company. He said, “Schluter happens to be one of the vendors that is used throughout the country with many new YMCA projects. So we happen to have them as our hometown organization so that lent itself to just a really powerful statement and opportunity for us to work with them on this project.”

The YMCA is campaigning to raise $13 million and needs to be at 80% of that goal before breaking ground on the new facility. “We’re at $7.2 million right now. We need to get to $10 million before we can start construction. The timeline is based on the generosity of the community,” said Ihne, “So we’re working diligently to connect with folks in our community, both public and private, foundations and grants, and really work to get to that goal. That 80 percent mark is our threshold for when we can start the project.”

