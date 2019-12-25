Locals celebrate Christmas traditions at Univeristy Mall

South Burlington, VT- On Christmas Eve at the University Mall, shoppers scurry to get their last minute Christmas shopping done. For some, going to the mall on Christmas Eve is a tradition that’s about more than gifts.

For the past 14 years Rebecca Stazi and her family have been volunteering at the University Mall. Each year, they ring bells to collect donations for the Salvation Army.

“I think it’s important to have these kinds of traditions and giving back, like ringing the bell for example, is a really simple thing and it shows my kids that it doesn’t take a lot and it can be very simple,” said Stazi.

For Robert Thomas, the IHOP at the University Mall is a tradition that brings family and friends together on Christmas Eve.

“My youngest daughter was born on Christmas Eve. So, we go to the IHOP and we have about 15-20 people celebrate her birthday and then we just do some last minute shopping,” said Thomas.

For many at the mall, whether getting last minute gifts or not, they say the holidays are all about traditions with the ones you love!