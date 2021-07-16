Long-time, record setting balloonist dies in tragic crash

Vermonters and beyond are mourning the loss of a voracious balloonist. To many, he was known as the “Balloon Man.”

“We rue the days when we have to have days like today,” said President of the Balloon Federation of America Mark West.

According to Vermont State Police, 72-year-old Brian Boland took four passengers for a hot air balloon ride Thursday afternoon. The balloon took off from the Post Mills Airport, a place Boland owned and operated in Thetford. Later into the ride, the balloon descended, making contact with the ground.

VSP says the basket tipped and one passenger fell out. Then, the balloon re-ascended, tangling Boland in the gear. He ended up entrapped under the basket before landing in a field in Piermont, New Hampshire.

The balloon floated for another mile and a half before getting caught in trees, allowing the passengers to safely climb down. None of them was hurt or injured. Boland, however, did not survive.

“His reputation was really built on word-of-mouth by people who were just enamored with what he was doing and he really built that reputation for himself,” said West.

A Connecticut Valley Spectator Article archived in the Thetford Historical Society said Brian Boland found ballooning in 1970 and quickly made it his livelihood. Those who knew him said he not only flew, but piloted rides and even built his own balloons.

The article reads, “Over the years, Brian has welcomed balloon makers from around the world to intern with him to learn the secrets of creating balloons.”

A 1988 Valley News Article also archived by the Thetford Historical Society said, “Boland holds the world record for the altitude reached in a hot air ship. He took off from France and landed in Luxembourg after attaining a height of 16,200 feet.”

Those who knew him are sharing their memories of him on Facebook. One of his neighbors remembers Boland once needing to use his boat as a landing sight.

“One day we saw him overtop the lake. And it was getting sort of dark. And we drove the boat over to him. He lowered down and he was talking to us and there wasn’t going to be a good opportunity for him to land and he actually asked if he could land on our boat,” said Burnet. “He managed to pull it off. He brought it right down on the bow and a couple of us were grabbing the balloon because it was falling on top of us and we were covered in the thing. We actually bagged it up and we brought him back to his airport.”

Burnet says Boland offered to take him on a ride the very next day as a thank you. Boland would do that any time he needed to land on someone’s property.

“So that was the first time I got to see the area from above. It was a really special experience,” said Burnet.

Another supporter loved Brian’s Museum of Rusty Dusty Stuff.

“If anything, airplanes actually kind of scare me. But what I fell in love with was this rusty, dusty museum. I’m into all things old and into cool, collectible stuff. What’s fascinating was because of his air balloon flying, he had a bird’s eye view of all these things,” said Justin “Spanky” Roman.

He says he visited the museum several times a summer.

“We’re talking old fire trucks, old cars, old motorcycles. So just his things of old things was just fascinating,” said Roman.

Brian supporters say this series of events serves as a wake-up call.

“If it does anything for us, it will just once again remind us that life is fragile,” said West.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Association (FAA) will continue to investigate the incident. A preliminary report will likely be available on the NTSB website in the next 12 days.