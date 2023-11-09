Now that Election Day has come and gone, it’s time to look ahead to the 2024 election season. 2024 is a huge year for politics, especially for New Yorkers.

Political Science Professor, Harvey Schantz said there won’t be much rest for the voters of New York, “In the first 6 months of 2024, New Yorkers will vote for President, and they’ll vote for U.S. Senate, and they’ll vote for U.S. House, State Senate and State Assembly in the primaries.”

A presidential election always amps things up for voters. This year will be unique because there may be a rematch of two presidential candidates.

After the primaries, there may be several big-tickets on the local ballot. As of right now, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Assemblyman Billy Jones, and Plattsburgh Mayor, Chris Rosenquest are all finishing out terms in 2024.

“The local issues here. Dealing with infrastructure, dealing with providing people with good paying jobs. Dealing with giving businesses all the abilities we can to succeed. I think those are the issues people should really focus on and really do focus on day in and day out,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones.

Issues and candidates should make for a busy November, next year.