A quarter century ago this week, five days of freezing rain left parts much of the North Country and southern Quebec paralyzed.

The ice storm of 1998 is an event Diane Owens won’t ever forget. Owens was a student at SUNY Potsdam when the storm shut down the school and sent her home to her family’s home in Malone.

“I just remember lying in bed at night and you could just hear the crackling of all the tree branches and everything and we lost power,” Owens said. “I remember our neighbors, they were elderly, they had lost power and they didn’t have phones so they ended up staying with us for a week at that point too.”

Owens said they didn’t leave the house for about a week. When they could finally venture out, “I remember taking the ice scraper and hitting the windshield, and a sheet of ice flew off the car, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

The storm blanketed some areas with five inches of ice and knocked out power for more than 32,000 people.

Kim Branch was a registered nurse at the Adirondack Medical Center in 1998, and she said the hospital’s backup generator never came on, leaving the hospital with no power for hours.

“I was taking care of probably a 6-week-old infant who had an IV,” she said. “Our local priest came into the room, was just kind of visiting, and asked if he could help. I took him up on it. I said, ‘Yes, you can actually hold the flashlight for me so I’m able to disconnect this IV.’”

Assemblyman Billy Jones wasn’t in office at the time, but remembers the family’s dairy farm in Chateaugay Lake lost power for 12 days.

“The trucks just couldn’t get to pick up the milk, couldn’t physically get there for a couple days,” he recalled. “And you have to have milk picked up because you only have a certain capacity for it, so we had to dump milk.”

Jones said was working as in corrections at the time and had to commute downstate. The trip from Chateauguay to the I-87 took two-and-a-half hours, rather than the normal 45 minutes. He said it was a difficult time, but the North Country came together to help each other out, making the recovery easier.