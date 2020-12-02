Loud boom heard across the region apparently a meteor

Just after the noon hour today, many people across the region heard a loud boom and felt some shaking.

According to the American Meteor Society, the sound heard across New York and portions of Vermont came at the same time witnesses reported seeing a meteor streaking across the sky in other areas not under dense cloud cover. You can see these reports here: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2020/7267

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society said they had over 40 reports of this fireball. He also said because most of our region was under cloudy skies, we did not see the meteor.

The loud, far-reaching booms happen when meteors rip through the atmosphere, he added.