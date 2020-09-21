Love Local Fashion Week showcases Vermont’s new fall lines

BURLINGTON, VT- Grab your most stylish mask and head over to Church Street or social media Monday to see some of the latest fall fashion as part of Love Local Fashion Week.

Typically, the event is celebrated as Fall Fashion Night Out. Due to the pandemic, it’s now a week long.

Melissa Desautels is the owner of Whim Boutique and Dear Lucy on Church Street, two of many stores participating in Love Local Fashion Week.

“It’s always kind of exciting to show off the fall fashions that we have and it’s hard to keep canceling things. So, this is our way of trying to not cancel and just do it a little bit different,” said Desautels.

Monday through Thursday stores will be live streaming fall fashion events on social media and on the Church Street Marketplace Instagram. Different stores will be broadcasting live during noon time, 5:30, and 8pm.

“So they can shop during the week and buy things they see, they can shop online. So, they can shop on the websites and opt for local pickup,” said Desautels.

Love Local Fashion Week will wrap up Friday with a final shopping event. Friday’s event will be about shopping and showcasing all of the fashion that was shown earlier in the week.

Elissa Kestner, owner of Monelle Vermont, says the week is a great way to bring the community together and show all of the different fashion available in Burlington.

“It just shows that downtown Burlington really has a lot of great boutiques. I think having so many really creates a good community for us and a lot of good options of people coming downtown,” said Kestner.

