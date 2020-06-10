Low-contact recreational sports can begin next week in Vermont

Organized recreational sports can start practice again on June 15th. Teams can have scrimmages among themselves and then on July 1st they can start to play games against other teams in their league.

This is only for no or low contact sports which include tennis, baseball, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, and volleyball.

Rayne Herzog, the General Manager of Shelburne Health and Fitness says the shutdown has been hard on children because they need to get outside and release energy.

“Once recreational starts, everyone will put the last two and half months behind them and suddenly start feeling really good, expanding energy and feeling better”, said Herzog.

According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development guidelines players, coaches, and spectators should have a facial covering with them at practice and games. Your mask should be worn when physical distancing is not possible. Lou Natale the owner of Shelburne Health and Fitness believes certain sports can’t be played with a mask.

Natale said, “You have to social distance or have some other ways to do that because it inhibits your breathing and it’s very difficult to perform those activities.”

Another guideline says that players are not allowed to spit on the field or sidelines.

Lou Natale says, “That one is going to be a tough one to police”

The number of players, coaches, and officials at any given game or practice should not exceed 25. Also, when possible, the same coaches should stay with the same team each practice.

Meg Munson, the Executive Director of the Vermont Soccer Association says, “We are just happy to be able to get out by the fifteenth and have training where they can actually play the game.”

Munson says she is happy about the new reopening because she is excited to get the kids back on the field.

“The whole function of this office is kids playing soccer. So that is our mission that is our job”, said Munson.

Players from bordering states who belong to a Vermont based club, organization, or league can participate in practice but they must follow state recreational visitation guidelines.