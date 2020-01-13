Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman announces run for governor

Monday morning, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman confirmed recent speculation that he would make a run for governor in 2020. Speaking to reporters at Montpelier’s Capitol Plaza, he said he wants to build a better Vermont for all.

“We have not seen the vision or actions that Vermonters need,” Zuckerman said. “There were a lot of struggling Vermonters 3 years ago when this governor took office and there’s a lot of struggling Vermonters now. These are the things that have not changed.”

Among Zuckerman’s key campaign issues–raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing and healthcare, as well as tackling the climate crisis, which he says has not been taken seriously enough. He says to fund these initiatives, he would support a tax on Vermont’s wealthiest residents.

“What we need now is an investment in our rural economy of the future,” Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman will run as a Progressive Democrat, facing former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe in a Democratic Primary. On the Republican side, John Klar announced his candidacy for governor in October. Gov. Phil Scott has not yet announced any re-election plans, but is expected to seek a third term in office.

“I think a lot of people want to see more for this state and I think it’s a winnable campaign,” Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman says he’ll continue to focus on his duties as Lt. Gov. during the legislative session and plans for a larger campaign kick-off in the spring. His run is also expected to prompt more political announcements, as a number of people have said they would run for Zuckerman’s seat if he declared.