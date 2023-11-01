MONTPELIER, Vt – Firefighters in Vermont’s Capital City battled the second fire in four days Wednesday at rk Miles on Stone Cutters Way. The city’s fire department learned about the lumberyard fire shortly after it began at 6 p.m.

The first fire truck to arrive on scene was destroyed as crews worked to usher people to safety. In total, firefighters from seven nearby towns were on scene by 6:45 Wednesday night.

“We’ll be here all night continuing to extinguish what is left,” said Montpelier Fire Chief Rob Gowans. “There is not a lot left, most of it collapsed down. First thing [Thursday] morning we’ll start an investigation.”

Chief Gowans says the fire was under control by 7:30. No injuries have been reported; the building is destroyed. Crews will be on scene over the next few days to fully extinguish the fire.