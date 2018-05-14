Lumumba family mourning as police continue to search for suspect

Annette Lumumba’s family have rallied together to remember a daughter, sister and mother– and with an outpouring of community support, they’re looking toward the future.

“We’re going to always remember her smile and how caring she was,” said Adolphe Lumumba, Annette’s brother.

Adolphe says those are the things people will miss most about his sister, he said Annette thrived on giving back as a nurse, “She loved helping people so she made up her mind to be in that field so she can help others… She is the last person I would imagine this happening to because of who she was.”

Police say Annette was shot and killed inside her South Burlington home earlier this month. Lumumba’s boyfriend, Leroy Headley believed to have pulled the trigger and is still on the run.

Adolphe said, “All I’m hoping is he doesn’t hurt other people… I mean even hurt himself because he has got to put kids first instead of just thinking about himself.”

Adolphe says he is focused on remembering his sister and her three young children. Calling hours will be held from 10-2 on Thursday at the LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. A short mass will at 1 a St. Francis Cemetery.

“We are very thankful for all the support we’ve been getting… Kind of makes everything go smooth, not easy but smooth… Just got to focus on the future and taking care of the kids for now,” said Adolphe.

Police say Headley is believed to be travelling in a blue 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with Vermont tag HBR-281. Headley has connections to the Cape Cod area.