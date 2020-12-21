Lyric Theatre Company performs a virtual holiday variety show

Lyric Theatre company premiered is holiday variety show, “Miracle on Green Tree Drive: A Lyric Family Christmas” on Sunday. This is an original televised musical special that is presented in video streaming format. The show includes a cast of over 100 crew and creative volunteer members. They help bring to life the nostalgic and modern variety show, that is filled with holiday songs, original scenery and costumes, and special effects.

In order to put on the show safely, some of the scenes and songs were recorded over the past few months. Lyric wanted to make sure they followed all of Vermont health and safety guidelines so they had regulations on capacity, distance, and masking.

The variety show celebrates Lyric’s survival through the pandemic and their dedication to celebrating the holidays. The show will be available through January 20th, 2021 and tickets can be purchased on their website.