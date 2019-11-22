Make-A-Wish Northeast NY launches Adopt-A-Wish in Plattsburgh

Adopt-A-Wish is the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s annual effort to offer hope and strength for children battling serious illnesses in the North Country. It kicked off Thursday night at the Champlain Centre mall in Plattsburgh.

One of this year’s Wish Ambassadors — children whose wishes have been granted — is a 17-year-old from Lewis about whom Local 22 & Local 44 has reported previously. Alyssa Fenton had a wish last year to give back to the Third Age Adult Day Center at SUNY Plattsburgh, where her mother worked. Make-A-Wish Northeast New York came through for her, donating $8,000 in her name for a new courtyard where the center’s clients will be able to relax.

“We haven’t finished it yet,” Fenton said. “We just got all the trees and everything out, and we’re working on the pavers and getting everything all set up, but by the spring, they’ll be able to go out and enjoy it.”

Officials with Make A Wish Northeast New York say last year’s Adopt-A-Wish campaign brought in $235,000. They have a goal of $250,000 this year.