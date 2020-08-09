Making sense: Vermont tech developers combine smell and virtual reality to examine mental health

According to some tech developers based in Vermont, the future may be closer than we think. Virtual reality (VR), which lets you experience a computer-generated, three-dimensional world is getting more advanced.

OVR (Olfactory Virtual Reality), a Burlington start-up, is combining virtual reality with our sense of smell to create a fully interactive experience. Now, the company is taking a step further, partnering with UVM Medical Center to look into our mental health.

“VR can be an effective way to manage pain, stress, and anxiety,” said OVR Co-founder and CEO Aaron Wisniewski.

Wisniewski began studying the sense of smell at an early age. In May 2019, he was invited to give a TedX presentation in Stowe where he spoke in front of 500 people. There, he talked about the history of smell, its function, and future potential.

“It’s unique from all of our other senses because it’s directly linked to the part of our brain that controls memory emotion and influences our motivation and our behavior,” said Wisniewski.

So as one engages in virtual reality, they will not only be able to see but smell certain objects, too. Dr. David Tomasi, a psychotherapist from UVM Medical Center says this could help patients dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

“Virtual reality seems to do just that. To provide a nurturing and therapeutically effective approach to therapy that will also go beyond the traditional psychotherapeutic modalities,” said Dr. Tomasi.

Wisniewski and his team develop thousands of scents. Flavors such as pizza, rose, and watermelon sit in bottles on the shelf in his studio. He says the Pandemic heightens the need for this technology.

“Because of the pandemic, it makes this type of study I think even more important. As people look towards telehealth and digital therapeutics and technologies for their healthcare, you know, I think this is a time when we probably need it the most,” said Wisniewski.

He and Dr. Tomasi plan to study patients’ experiences with the technology in the coming weeks, and they strongly believe in its health benefits.

“Olfactory Virtual Reality can be an effective part of a comprehensive mental health strategy,” said Wisniewski.