Essex Junction, VT- Police say an Essex Junction man was drunk when he was involved in a crash that sent 6 people to the hospital Tuesday night, and then tried to run from the scene.

On Wednesday, Steven Bergman, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges of Suspicion of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Grossly Negligent Operation.

The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 15 near Dalton Dr. Police got reports of a car matching Bergman’s driving erratically, and speeding, just minutes before the crash.

When officers arrived on scene, 6 people who were in the other car were in need of medical attention, and the white Volkswagen Tiguan Bergman had been driving was empty.

According to the affidavit, Bergman made it a few blocks away to the intersection of Troy Ave and Hegeman Ave before an officer stopped him, and Bergman identified himself.

According to court documents, Bergman was at a house in Essex Junction before the crash. He allegedly threw a propane tank into the house’s back door, and tried to punch a man in the face while calling him a racial slur for black people. This led to police charging Bergman with simple assault, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

Bergman has a court date scheduled for June 7th.

Essex Rescue, St. Michael’s Rescue, Colchester Rescue, Williston Rescue and UVM Rescue all assisted with the 6 people injured in the crash.