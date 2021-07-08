Man accused of drunken driving in police cruiser crash in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth Police Department says a man has been accused of drunken driving following a crash into a parked police cruiser that had its emergency lights on.

Police were investigating a multi-car crash Wednesday night and an officer was outside of the cruiser directing traffic. The officer saw a vehicle that wasn’t slowing down, tried to signal the driver to stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop. Police said the officer was able to run away from the cruiser, which was struck by the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and airbags in both vehicles were deployed.

The driver, who was from Massachusetts, also was charged with negligent driving.