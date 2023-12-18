Burlington, VT – A man who police say has had over twenty encounters with law enforcement in the last 18 days was arrested again Monday when they got a call reporting someone with a knife at the offices of Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform.

Police say the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. and they went in with guns drawn. Police say the man was taken into custody without any issue. The man, identified as 40-year-old Jason Casey, lives in Colchester and is known to have had hundreds of prior encounters with law enforcement.

An investigation found Casey entered the offices and began making threats, yelling, and making stabbing gestures with the knife officers recovered. Casey has failed to appear in court 13 previously recorded times, according to police.

Prior incidents with police involve assaults and other occasions where police say officers sustained injuries. Towns where he has had incidents include Barre, Berlin, Essex, Montpelier, South Burlington, and Burlington.