Man alleges he found shrimp tails in his cereal

You may not be craving “those crazy squares” after this story.

Writer and Comedian, Jenson Karp, tweeted out a picture of what appears to be shrimp tails found in a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Karp tagged the cereal brand with the caption: “Ummmm, @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).”

Karp received a reply saying, after further investigation, the brand found the comedian’s findings weren’t shrimp tails at all, but an accumulation of cinnamon sugar. The brand says that happens when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.

Karp wasn’t having it. He sent another picture to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, this time a close-up of the substance. The comedian replied, “Ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

According to messages exchanged between Karp and the brand, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has since offered to test Karp’s findings.