Man alleges he found shrimp tails in his cereal

News

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

You may not be craving “those crazy squares” after this story.

Writer and Comedian, Jenson Karp, tweeted out a picture of what appears to be shrimp tails found in a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Karp tagged the cereal brand with the caption: “Ummmm, @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).”

Courtesy: https://twitter.com/JensenKarp/status/1374051365417230336

Karp received a reply saying, after further investigation, the brand found the comedian’s findings weren’t shrimp tails at all, but an accumulation of cinnamon sugar. The brand says that happens when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.

Courtesy: https://twitter.com/CTCSquares/status/1374106716980326406

Karp wasn’t having it. He sent another picture to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, this time a close-up of the substance. The comedian replied, “Ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

According to messages exchanged between Karp and the brand, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has since offered to test Karp’s findings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog