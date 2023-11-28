Bomoseen, VT – Vermont State Police have arrested a 79-year-old man from Bomoseen and cited him to appear in court on Tuesday for alleged Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a child.

Police say Lawrence Hall was entrusted with the care of a minor who they say is female. On November 20, a week before Hall’s arrest, troopers got a call about a suspected sexual crime against the child involved.

After investigation, they found that he watched pornography and masturbated in front of the child at least “two times,” according to police.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when needed.