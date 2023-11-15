Readsboro, VT – A 40-year-old Readsboro man was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday after police say he threatened a neighbor in violation of a no-stalking order issued by a judge three months ago.

Devin Hanson is charged with violating the court order, criminal threatening and violation of conditions of release, all misdemeanors.

Hanson was arrested in August for allegedly attacking the neighbor. He was released on the condition that he stay away from the neighbor, who also obtained a no-stalking order from the court.

On Monday, the neighbor called police and reported that Hanson had been yelling and making threats of physical violence. Vermont State Police went to Hanson’s home on King Hill Road, but he refused to come out and speak with troopers.

Police left the scene after observing that Hanson showed signs of being in crisis.

A Vermont State Police tactical unit returned Tuesday with warrant. Hanson surrendered peacefully. He was taken to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to await his arraignment, which was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.