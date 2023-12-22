Rutland, VT – A 40-year-old Readsboro, in custody since being arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor and violating a no-stalking order, has now been accused of assaulting a corrections officer at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

Police say Devin Hanson struck Corrections Officer Mitchell Blair in the face Wednesday, causing minor injuries. Hanson is due in court January 29, 2024, on a charge of assaulting a protected professional.

Hanson has been in custody since November 14, when he was jailed on misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and violation of a no-stalking order. Hanson was also charged with violation of conditions of release related to accusations in August that he had physically assaulted a neighbor.