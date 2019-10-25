Man arrested in connection to fatal crash, victim identified

A Rutland man has been arrested after police say his driving caused the crash that killed Jaqueline Burch, 26, Thursday in Rutland.

Police say Michael Reed, 27, Rutland, was driving erratically south on North Main St. when he hit Burch’s car, causing it to enter the northbound lanes of traffic and get hit by a box truck driving north.

Immediately after the crash police say evidence Reed was impaired by drugs was apparent, and that he was found to be in possession of suspected depressant drugs. According to the Rutland City Police his license was also suspended at the time of the crash and he was actively under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

Reed was arraigned in Rutland Superior Court Friday on charges of Grossly Negligent Operation with Death Resulting, Operating After Suspension or Revocation of License, Possession of a Depressant Narcotic Drug, and Violation of Probation. He is being held in lieu of bail.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816.