One man was arrested after a shooting in Tunbridge during a confrontation between neighbors.

Vermont State Police said Brent Morrill, 55, was walking on New Brighton Hill Road when he was confronted by 65-year-old Thomas Hynes. Hynes allegedly fired one shot that struck the ground. Morrill was not injured.

Hynes was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and first-degree unlawful restraint. He was jailed without bail pending arraignment, which was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court.