Burlington, VT – A man called Burlington police just after 1 a.m. Monday and told dispatchers that he was shot in the foot while being robbed of drugs at a residence on East Avenue.

Evidence was collected at the scene, police said. The Burlington Fire Department took the man to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. His condition in not known.

Police say it’s not known if the East Avenue shooting — the 14th gunfire incident of 2022 — is related to two gunfire incidents reported on Sunday.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, gunfire was reported near 101 Main Street in downtown. Burlington. No injuries were reported. Witnesses told officers that they saw two men run away from the scene.

About an hour later, police said, two people were shot to death at a residence on Decatur Street in the Old North End. One man died before police arrived. The second man was taken to UVM Medical Center, where police say he died shortly before 11 p.m.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad is scheduled to hold a news briefing about the shootings at 12:30 p.m. Monday at One North Avenue

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.