South Burlington, VT- A man has been charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dog in a hot car on Thursday afternoon.

Police first received reports of a dog locked in a car on Timber Lane around 1:00 PM. Police say Arthur Butterfield, 24, had left the dog in the parked car for more than 30 minutes, and it was about 90 degrees outside. The car was reportedly parked in the direct sun, and the dog had no access to water.

A passerby provided police with some water to give the dog.

The South Burlington Police want to remind people that the best practice is to either leave your dog at home when it is hot out, or take the dog with you when you reach your destination. The temperature inside a car can reach deadly levels in just a few minutes during hot weather.