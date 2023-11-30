Montpelier, VT – The Vermont attorney general’s office has announced that 39-year-old David Gilbo has been convicted on one misdemeanor count of grossly negligent operation that caused the death of David Elder on September 10, 2017.

On that day five years ago, Mr. Elder was working on an underground storage tank near the P&H Truck Stop gas station pumps in Wells River, Vermont. Elder was an employee there, and Gilbo had stopped at the station for gas.

Gilbo reportedly was leaving after he was done and accelerated his Toyota Pickup Truck rapidly through Mr. Elders’s workspace, struck him, and killed him. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) determined that the employer had not taken the proper steps to ensure a safe work area for Elder.

On November 30, 2023, a Washington Superior Court Judge, John Pacht, the State of Vermont, and defense counsel for Gilbo, asked the Court to accept a plea agreement. Before sentencing, the Court heard David Elders’s family give victim impact statements and a statement from Mr. Gilbo himself apologizing to the family.

The plea agreement would see a suspended sentence of 0-2 years, two years of probation with required alcohol and anger management screenings, completion of a driving safety course, 40 hours of community service, pay restitution, and participation in a restorative justice program.

Gilbo must follow any treatment recommendations arising from the screenings and is not allowed to contact Mr. Elders’s family without their consent or unless it is through the restorative justice program.