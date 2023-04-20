A New Jersey man caused a commotion at a security checkpoint at Burlington International Airport on Wednesday and allegedly assaulted a police officer and head-butted a firefighter.

Burlington police say Howard Zlotkin, 63, became “agitated and disruptive” after a Transportation Security Administration agent swabbed his hands during routine security screening. Zlotkin allegedly complained that the swabs had contaminated him. After he caused what police describe as a “significant disturbance,” TSA officials shut down the checkpoint.

Police officers and firefighters called to the scene tried to calm Zlotkin and offered him medical care, which he refused. When airport officials told him he could not board his flight, Zlotkin refused to leave airport and was arrested for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct.

Zlotkin was taken to Burlington Police Department headquarters, where officers consulted a judge who ordered him released on conditions. After Zlotkin refused to leave a holding area, he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Officers contacted the judge again, who recommended that Zlotkin undergo a mental health evaluation. As Burlington firefighters tried to take Zlotkin to to the University of Vermont Medical Center, he allegedly tried to kick and bite officers and head-butted a firefighter.

Zlotkin was ultimately transported to UVMMC and admitted. Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at (802) 658-2704