A man slipped and fell off a roof in Newfane after being struck by a “less-than-lethal round” fired by a Vermont State Police trooper early Friday.

Police say a homeowner called to report that a guest in his home was acting irrationally and causing damage to the residence. Responding officers found the man on the roof of the house, and after attempting coax him down, one trooper fired a bean-bag projectile, striking the subject.

The man then slipped and fell about 15 feet to the ground, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of “significant injuries.”

The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, said Vermont State Police. More information, including the names of the officer and injured ma, will be released as the investigation proceeds.