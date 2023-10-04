North Troy, VT- A person from Newport Town is in the hospital after being hit by a train Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police say the 27-year-old was sitting on the tracks near Hill St and did not move despite the train’s horn being blown several times. The train’s engineer told police the emergency brakes were used when the man was seen, but the train did not stop in time. This happened at 10:35 AM.

The person was airlifted to UVMMC in Burlington and according to police, they were alive as of Wednesday evening.

VSP says the investigation has revealed no sign of foul play.